Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 592,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $47.13. 372,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

