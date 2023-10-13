MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $2.64. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 240,008 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFW. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
