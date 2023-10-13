MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $2.64. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 240,008 shares trading hands.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 274,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFW. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

