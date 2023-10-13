MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.60

Shares of MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 53134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

MTN Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.