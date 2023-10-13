Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Nano has a total market cap of $81.16 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,019.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00229055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.00805184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00569170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00125809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.