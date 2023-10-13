Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.91. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 9,597 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime by 10.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

