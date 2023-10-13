NEAR Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $52.30 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $992.43 million and approximately $52.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,008,351 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,606,524 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.01268165 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $38,875,260.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

