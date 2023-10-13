Neblio (NEBL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,056.56

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $904,507.13 and $83,056.56 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,780,177 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

