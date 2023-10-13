Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Nedbank Group stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.61. 8,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.3444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

