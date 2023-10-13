Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 396,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nemaura Medical from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Nemaura Medical will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nemaura Medical stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Nemaura Medical worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
