Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,134 shares during the period. Neogen accounts for about 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Neogen worth $150,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Neogen by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. 1,334,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,817. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $382,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $104,408. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

