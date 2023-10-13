Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 12,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $104,408 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,401,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NEOG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,585. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

