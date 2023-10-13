NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Update

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $12.50. 814,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,299. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.13. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Benchmark lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

