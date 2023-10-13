NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $107.22

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.22, but opened at $104.66. NetEase shares last traded at $104.96, with a volume of 163,255 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

NetEase Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

