NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTP. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 418,384 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NextPlay Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,335. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.15.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

