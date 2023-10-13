NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,836.15 or 1.00015095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

