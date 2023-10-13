Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.43. The company had a trading volume of 236,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

