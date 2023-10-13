Northeast Investment Management Buys 4,186 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.33. 883,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,056. The company has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.