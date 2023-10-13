Northeast Investment Management Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 174.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.62. The company had a trading volume of 202,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,753. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.92 and its 200-day moving average is $288.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.16 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

