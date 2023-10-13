Northeast Investment Management Has $32.39 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.02 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.