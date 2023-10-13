Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

NVZMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 88,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 24.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.