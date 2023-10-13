Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Reduced by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 2.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Nucor were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NUE traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $146.54. 683,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,186. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nucor

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.