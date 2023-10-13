Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells $317,522.58 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at $18,605,105.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 45,902 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,610,242.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.70. 2,551,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

