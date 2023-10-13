Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.16

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $9.48. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 561,492 shares.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

