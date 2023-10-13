Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.16

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $9.48. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 561,492 shares.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.