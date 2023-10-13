Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $7.98. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 27,850 shares traded.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

