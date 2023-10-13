Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $7.98. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 27,850 shares traded.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
