Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 6,547 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 899,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $88,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,019. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

