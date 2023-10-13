Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.57. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 110,577 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 32.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.