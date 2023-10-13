Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OIS. Raymond James began coverage on Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Oil States International Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oil States International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

OIS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 420,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $492.69 million, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Oil States International had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Stories

