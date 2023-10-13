Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ONB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

ONB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

