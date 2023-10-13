Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Gap Down to $52.55

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.55, but opened at $51.07. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 1,036 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $561.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $569.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.