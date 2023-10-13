OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.54 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $62.30 million and $7.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002984 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

