Optimism (OP) Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $52.23 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Optimism Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,444,572 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

