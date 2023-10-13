Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.60 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $58.85 million and $1.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06074918 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,448,173.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

