Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.0654

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $12,214.48 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,800.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00229692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.00798507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00565153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00125023 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,075,491 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.