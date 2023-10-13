Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,592 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,431. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

