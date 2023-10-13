Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

BATS OMFL traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 252,690 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

