Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NIO by 161.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NIO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,555,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,047,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.