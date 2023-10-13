Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sprinklr makes up 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.8 %

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 431,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,031. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,572 shares of company stock worth $5,174,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CXM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

