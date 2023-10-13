Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Tesla by 23.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 111,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 60,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 47.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, hitting $254.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,061,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,594,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $806.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

