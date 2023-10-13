Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,840 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

