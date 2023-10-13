Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.17. 496,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

