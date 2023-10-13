Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 1,034,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,339. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

