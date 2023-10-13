Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 122,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,000. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.