Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.55

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $5.53. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 217 shares traded.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.1467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.