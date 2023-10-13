Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 3,141,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

