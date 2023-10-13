Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $484.11 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $484.11 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005584 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

