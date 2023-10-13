Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Down 20%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 865,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,328% from the average daily volume of 60,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

