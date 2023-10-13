Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Down 20%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 865,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,328% from the average daily volume of 60,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.61.
About Pelangio Exploration
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pelangio Exploration
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.