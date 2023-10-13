Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 9,670 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16.

On Friday, August 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.40. 632,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,164. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 263.66 and a beta of 0.57. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.76 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.42.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

