Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.96 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,381,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,610,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.