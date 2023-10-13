Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.