PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.92 and traded as high as C$7.50. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 22,311 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The stock has a market cap of C$365.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.35.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of C$155.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.3950382 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

